QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.37

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is priced at $148.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $146.611 and reached a high price of $147.03, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $146.34. The stock touched a low price of $144.72.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Qualcomm Announces Commencement of Registered Exchange Offer for Notes Issued in Connection with Prior Private Exchange Offer. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced today the commencement of its offer to exchange (the “Registered Exchange Offer”) any and all of the $2,206,633,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding Private Placement Notes (as defined below) previously issued pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), for an equal principal amount of new notes registered under the Securities Act (the “Registered Notes”). You can read further details here

QUALCOMM Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $161.07 on 12/09/20, with the lowest value was $58.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) full year performance was 65.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QUALCOMM Incorporated shares are logging -7.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.00 and $161.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1695779 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recorded performance in the market was 65.86%, having the revenues showcasing 32.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 167.88B, as it employees total of 41000 workers.

Analysts verdict on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the QUALCOMM Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 128.42, with a change in the price was noted +39.32. In a similar fashion, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted a movement of +35.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,572,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QCOM is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.51.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of QUALCOMM Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.17%, alongside a boost of 65.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.35% during last recorded quarter.