Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) market price of $7.50 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), which is $7.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.00 after opening rate of $6.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.45 before closing at $6.92.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering of Common Stock. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) (the “Company”) today announced that in connection with its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), the underwriters exercised in full and closed on their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of Common Stock from the Company. The Company received approximately $4.1 million in additional net proceeds from the sale of these shares, after deducting the underwriting discount. The Company intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the sale of these additional shares (1) to continue research and development of future configurations of its FullMAX platform, (2) to build product inventory and support expected increased levels of customer sales activity, and (3) for other general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.97 on 02/04/20, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -58.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1473643 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was -61.56%, having the revenues showcasing -61.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 195.97M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.49, with a change in the price was noted -7.23. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -48.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,624 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.04%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.56%. The shares 15.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.56% during last recorded quarter.