My Size Inc. (MYSZ) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 9.80%: What to Expect?

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is priced at $1.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.2555 and reached a high price of $1.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $1.22.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, MySize to Add Highly Accurate Online Footwear Sizing to Ecommerce Solution. The solution is expected to strengthen and increase consumers’ confidence in purchasing shoes online, and can be seamlessly integrated into leading e-commerce platforms. You can read further details here

My Size Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.8300 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.6800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) full year performance was -62.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, My Size Inc. shares are logging -73.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.68 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1395153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) recorded performance in the market was -61.40%, having the revenues showcasing 34.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.26M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Specialists analysis on My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the My Size Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0846, with a change in the price was noted -0.1200. In a similar fashion, My Size Inc. posted a movement of -8.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 248,502 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.16%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.29%, alongside a downfall of -62.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.06% during last recorded quarter.