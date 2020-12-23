Here is why Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.10%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC), which is $13.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.90 after opening rate of $12.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.62 before closing at $12.47.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.90 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $9.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) full year performance was 36.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 5.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.40 and $12.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1206247 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) recorded performance in the market was 35.76%, having the revenues showcasing 24.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 641.63M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oaktree Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.73, with a change in the price was noted +3.14. In a similar fashion, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +30.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 483,622 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Oaktree Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.00%, alongside a boost of 36.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.79% during last recorded quarter.