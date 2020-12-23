Here is why Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.03%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), which is $4.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.73 after opening rate of $3.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.43 before closing at $3.62.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, LIZHI INC. Announces Collaborations with Leading Chinese Automobile Manufacturers. LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with a leading Chinese new energy automobile manufacturer, GAC AION New Energy Automobile (formally known as GAC New Energy) and a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, GAC Motor, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), to explore and collaborate on business opportunities in the in-car audio market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lizhi Inc. shares are logging -73.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $15.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11340610 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) recorded performance in the market was -68.87%, having the revenues showcasing 34.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 158.56M, as it employees total of 641 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lizhi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.21, with a change in the price was noted -1.11. In a similar fashion, Lizhi Inc. posted a movement of -20.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,164,083 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIZI is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lizhi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lizhi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.87%. The shares increased approximately by 2.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.57% during last recorded quarter.