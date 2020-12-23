Here is why Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.34%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), which is $6.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.07 after opening rate of $4.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.4999 before closing at $4.28.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces at-the-market $7 Million Strategic Investment by Fundamental Investor Acorn Bioventures. – Strategic investment from single biotech-focused institutional investor -. You can read further details here

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.60 on 01/10/20, with the lowest value was $3.12 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) full year performance was -40.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -67.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.12 and $19.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10939940 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) recorded performance in the market was -52.24%, having the revenues showcasing 91.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.40M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.45. In a similar fashion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +29.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 270,122 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYCC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.53%, alongside a downfall of -40.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.62% during last recorded quarter.