Here is why Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), which is $4.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.37 after opening rate of $5.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.00 before closing at $5.02.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Met the Primary Endpoint of Significantly Improving Progression-Free Survival vs. Chemotherapy in the ARIEL4 Randomized Phase 3 Treatment Study in Later-line Ovarian Cancer Patients with a BRCA mutation. The ARIEL4 study met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for Rubraca versus chemotherapy. You can read further details here

Clovis Oncology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.63 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $3.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) full year performance was -57.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are logging -59.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.62 and $12.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1812440 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) recorded performance in the market was -51.85%, having the revenues showcasing -15.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 465.96M, as it employees total of 484 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Clovis Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.19. In a similar fashion, Clovis Oncology Inc. posted a movement of -19.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,916,915 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

Raw Stochastic average of Clovis Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.79%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clovis Oncology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.85%, alongside a downfall of -57.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.91% during last recorded quarter.