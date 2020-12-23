Here is why CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) recent weekly performance of 18.92% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC). It is currently valued at $33.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.43, after setting-off with the price of $30.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.75.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination With Arrival S.à r.l.. CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) (“CIIG”), a US publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that Arrival Group has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with CIIG’s recently-announced proposed business combination with Arrival S.à r.l. (“Arrival”), the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its game-changing technologies. The business combination is to be effected through a newly created holding company, Arrival Group, whereby CIIG and Arrival will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Arrival Group. The combined company will add Peter Cuneo, CIIG’s Chairman and CEO, as Non-Executive Chairman to its post-closing Board of Directors. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about CIIG, Arrival, Arrival Group and the proposed business combination. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CIIG Merger Corp. shares are logging -11.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 254.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.30 and $37.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4927888 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) recorded performance in the market was 231.66%, having the revenues showcasing 228.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B.

Analysts verdict on CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CIIG Merger Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.96, with a change in the price was noted +23.01. In a similar fashion, CIIG Merger Corp. posted a movement of +230.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,315,674 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIIC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CIIG Merger Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CIIG Merger Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 231.66%. The shares increased approximately by 18.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 228.36% during last recorded quarter.