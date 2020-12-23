Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 4.39M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), which is $0.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2797 after opening rate of $0.238 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2375 before closing at $0.24.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Guardion Health Sciences Announces Development of New Vision/Energy Support Drink – EPIQ-V. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced progress on the introduction of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V, which is under development for the United States and international markets. You can read further details here

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7400 on 02/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.1650 for the same time period, recorded on 11/06/20.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) full year performance was 34.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares are logging -64.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $0.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7728998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) recorded performance in the market was 18.42%, having the revenues showcasing 14.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.24M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2498, with a change in the price was noted -0.1619. In a similar fashion, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -38.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,248,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.36%, alongside a boost of 34.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.88% during last recorded quarter.