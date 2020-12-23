Gear up for the change! Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) has hit the volume of 2204245

At the end of the latest market close, Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) was valued at $27.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.50 while reaching the peak value of $31.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.50. The stock current value is $31.15.

Piedmont Lithium Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.50 on 09/28/20, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) full year performance was 318.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares are logging -42.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 678.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.00 and $54.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2204245 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) recorded performance in the market was 277.10%, having the revenues showcasing 341.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 431.52M.

Market experts do have their say about Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.10, with a change in the price was noted +23.63. In a similar fashion, Piedmont Lithium Limited posted a movement of +314.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,678,683 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL)

Raw Stochastic average of Piedmont Lithium Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Piedmont Lithium Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 277.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 406.09%, alongside a boost of 318.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 341.84% during last recorded quarter.