Gear up for the change! Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) has hit the volume of 2454074

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS), which is $4.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.70 after opening rate of $4.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.26 before closing at $4.26.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Net 1 Appoints Two New Directors to its Board. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net1” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today announced that it has appointed Messrs. Javed Hamid and Monde Nkosi as independent non-executive directors to its board effective December 1, 2020. You can read further details here

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.70 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) full year performance was 24.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are logging 3.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $4.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2454074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) recorded performance in the market was 23.92%, having the revenues showcasing 46.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 248.71M, as it employees total of 2875 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted +1.47. In a similar fashion, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +46.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 246,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UEPS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.68%, alongside a boost of 24.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.82% during last recorded quarter.