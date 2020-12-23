Gear up for the change! BEST Inc. (BEST) has hit the volume of 4579880

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BEST Inc. (BEST), which is $2.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.44 after opening rate of $2.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.23 before closing at $2.40.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, BEST Inc. to Launch New Flagship Sortation Center in Southeast Asia Ahead of Peak Holiday Deliveries. BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced today that ahead of the approaching holiday sales season, it will be opening a brand new flagship sortation center in Vietnam and has already expanded its sortation center in Bangkok, Thailand, all in an effort to meet growing customer demand in Southeast Asia. You can read further details here

BEST Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.54 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 12/17/20.

BEST Inc. (BEST) full year performance was -58.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BEST Inc. shares are logging -65.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $6.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4579880 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BEST Inc. (BEST) recorded performance in the market was -59.35%, having the revenues showcasing -26.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 689.44M, as it employees total of 8423 workers.

Analysts verdict on BEST Inc. (BEST)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the BEST Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.23, with a change in the price was noted -1.95. In a similar fashion, BEST Inc. posted a movement of -46.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,354,428 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEST is recording 2.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

BEST Inc. (BEST): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BEST Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BEST Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.82%, alongside a downfall of -58.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.14% during last recorded quarter.