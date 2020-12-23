Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is on the roll with an average volume of 532.74K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) was valued at $45.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $48.53 while reaching the peak value of $50.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $48.43. The stock current value is $49.97.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Freedom Holding Corp. Set to Acquire Prime Executions, Inc.. Acquisition Will Expand Company’s Global Footprint and Sets Stage for U.S. Growth . You can read further details here

Freedom Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.40 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $11.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) full year performance was 241.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Freedom Holding Corp. shares are logging 6.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 344.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.25 and $46.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2225888 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) recorded performance in the market was 243.67%, having the revenues showcasing 105.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.91B, as it employees total of 1376 workers.

The Analysts eye on Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Freedom Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.93, with a change in the price was noted +30.67. In a similar fashion, Freedom Holding Corp. posted a movement of +158.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 452,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FRHC is recording 1.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Freedom Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Freedom Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 243.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 162.03%, alongside a boost of 241.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.05% during last recorded quarter.