Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.14M

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is priced at $4.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.08 and reached a high price of $4.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.93. The stock touched a low price of $3.89.

Recently in News on December 23, 2020, Canonic Announces Signing of First Cultivation Agreement for its Medical Cannabis Varieties. Recent agreement with Telcann for plant growth services completes major component in production infrastructure for planned product commercialization in Israel in 2022. You can read further details here

Evogene Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.30 on 09/28/20, with the lowest value was $0.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) full year performance was 188.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evogene Ltd. shares are logging -9.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 542.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2332235 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) recorded performance in the market was 158.55%, having the revenues showcasing 35.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 139.81M, as it employees total of 143 workers.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evogene Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.91, with a change in the price was noted +3.72. In a similar fashion, Evogene Ltd. posted a movement of +335.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,019,990 in trading volumes.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evogene Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evogene Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 158.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 247.79%, alongside a boost of 188.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.05% during last recorded quarter.