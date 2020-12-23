Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) market price of $3.63 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), which is $3.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.68 after opening rate of $3.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.46 before closing at $3.43.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Energy Fuels Applauds $75 Million Launch of the U.S. Uranium Reserve in Bipartisan 2021 Omnibus Spending Bill. LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ – Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”), the largest uranium miner in the U.S., applauds the bipartisan, bicameral launch of the U.S. uranium reserve, as $75 million of funding was included in the omnibus appropriation bill passed by both houses of Congress last night. Appropriating funding for a U.S. uranium reserve was one of the main recommendations of the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group, which was directed to make recommendations on securing the domestic capacity to produce uranium and nuclear fuel. This key funding opens the door for the U.S. government to purchase domestically-produced uranium to guard against potential commercial and national security risks presented by our country’s near-total reliance on foreign imports of uranium. The bill is expected to be sent to the President for signature in the coming days. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.68 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was 94.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging 0.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 365.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $3.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3395961 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was 90.05%, having the revenues showcasing 134.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 417.44M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Specialists analysis on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of +112.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,034,791 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 90.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 132.69%, alongside a boost of 94.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 134.19% during last recorded quarter.