DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is on the roll with an average volume of 10.76M in the recent 3 months

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) is priced at $3.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.74 and reached a high price of $4.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.98. The stock touched a low price of $3.62.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, DPW Holdings’ Subsidiary Enters into an Agreement to Acquire a 617,000 Square Foot Michigan Mixed-Use Facility with Maximum Power Capacity of 300MW which Is Being Converted to a Cloud Data Center Offering Multi-Megawatt Hyperscale Requirements. Renovations to Become a Cloud Data Center Are Expected to Be Completed Within Three Months. You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

DPW Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.94 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 240.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DPW Holdings Inc. shares are logging -64.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 639.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1833027 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was 234.45%, having the revenues showcasing 101.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.68M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DPW Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.55, with a change in the price was noted +1.12. In a similar fashion, DPW Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +40.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,700,324 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 2.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Raw Stochastic average of DPW Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 234.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.74%, alongside a boost of 240.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 101.01% during last recorded quarter.