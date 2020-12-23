Do Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) beta value of 0.30 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI). It is currently valued at $4.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.73, after setting-off with the price of $4.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.17.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Pioneer Power Awarded New Service Agreement with Large Home Improvement Retailer. Focus on Sustainable Power Continues to Benefit Pioneer Power. You can read further details here

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.43 on 10/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/01/20.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) full year performance was 97.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are logging -51.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 412.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $9.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2000602 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) recorded performance in the market was 103.08%, having the revenues showcasing 254.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.55M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.69, with a change in the price was noted +3.19. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +224.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,392,107 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PPSI is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 244.03%, alongside a boost of 97.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 254.62% during last recorded quarter.