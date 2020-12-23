Do Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) beta value of 2.38 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It is currently valued at $1.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.60, after setting-off with the price of $2.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.44 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.09.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, Phoenix New Media Announces Renewal of Trademark License Agreements with Phoenix TV. Phoenix New Media Limited (“Phoenix New Media,” “ifeng” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it has, through certain of its affiliated consolidated entities (the “Licensees”), entered into amendments to the trademark license agreements (the “Amendments”) with a subsidiary of its parent company, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited (“Phoenix TV”), to renew such trademark license agreements between the parties entered into on December 8, 2017 (the “2017 Trademark License Agreements”). You can read further details here

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Phoenix New Media Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.65 on 11/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.15 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) full year performance was 23.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix New Media Limited shares are logging 19.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $1.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3804466 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) recorded performance in the market was 25.51%, having the revenues showcasing 93.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.59M, as it employees total of 1689 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix New Media Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.67, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Phoenix New Media Limited posted a movement of -5.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 817,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FENG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phoenix New Media Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.84%, alongside a boost of 23.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.70% during last recorded quarter.