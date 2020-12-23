Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 24.09%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), which is $0.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.61 after opening rate of $0.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.57 before closing at $0.59.

Denison Mines Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6295 on 12/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.1900 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) full year performance was 47.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Denison Mines Corp. shares are logging -2.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 223.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $0.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1672054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) recorded performance in the market was 41.88%, having the revenues showcasing 40.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 389.50M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Analysts verdict on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Denison Mines Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4348, with a change in the price was noted +0.1011. In a similar fashion, Denison Mines Corp. posted a movement of +19.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,980,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Denison Mines Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Denison Mines Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.42%, alongside a boost of 47.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.36% during last recorded quarter.