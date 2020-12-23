Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.24M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), which is $20.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.75 after opening rate of $22.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.37 before closing at $22.14.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Cardiff Oncology Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rodney Markin as Chairman of the Board. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, today announced that Dr. Thomas Adams has stepped down from his positions as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Adams will continue to serve on the Board as a Director. Dr. Rodney Markin has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the Company’s new Chairman of the Board. You can read further details here

Cardiff Oncology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.50 on 12/01/20, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) full year performance was 1462.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares are logging -19.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2841.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $25.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1088024 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) recorded performance in the market was 1562.90%, having the revenues showcasing 81.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 741.29M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Cardiff Oncology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.37, with a change in the price was noted +15.82. In a similar fashion, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted a movement of +329.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,783,083 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDF is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.79%.

Considering, the past performance of Cardiff Oncology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1562.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 398.07%, alongside a boost of 1462.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.67% during last recorded quarter.