Analysts Mean recommendation for DermTech Inc. (DMTK) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is priced at $20.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.04 and reached a high price of $21.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.25. The stock touched a low price of $17.70.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, DermTech Announces Topline Results of its TRUST Study: Results Confirm the High Negative Predictive Value of the PLA at 99% and Find No Significant Adverse Outcomes After Long-Term Follow-Up of PLA Negative Tests. DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the topline results from its TRUST Study of the company’s non-invasive melanoma rule-out test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay (the “PLA”). The TRUST study is a long-term follow-up study of pigmented skin lesions that tested negative for melanoma with the PLA. It was designed to assess long-term outcomes of PLA negative tests and to further confirm the 99% negative predictive value (“NPV”) of the PLA. Specifically, the study protocol called for reevaluating and retesting lesions that were PLA negative 12 to 24 months prior to each subject’s enrollment in the TRUST Study in order to determine the proportion of true negative lesions among those that tested negative. The PLA enhances early melanoma detection by assessing atypical pigmented lesions (lesions suspicious for melanoma) to help rule out melanoma and the need for surgical evaluation. The PLA detects LINC 518 (long intergenic non-protein coding RNA 518) and PRAME (preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma) as a 2-panel gene expression assay. You can read further details here

DermTech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.26 on 12/23/20, with the lowest value was $8.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) full year performance was 66.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DermTech Inc. shares are logging 16.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.69 and $17.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1001990 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) recorded performance in the market was 66.61%, having the revenues showcasing 90.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 373.74M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DermTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.25, with a change in the price was noted +10.07. In a similar fashion, DermTech Inc. posted a movement of +95.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 182,179 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMTK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Raw Stochastic average of DermTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DermTech Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.84%, alongside a boost of 66.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 51.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 90.77% during last recorded quarter.