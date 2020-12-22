Why is VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) up 255.68% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV). It is currently valued at $3.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.53, after setting-off with the price of $3.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.48.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, VBI Vaccines Selects Syneos Health as Commercialization Partner for Prophylactic 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine. – VBI and Syneos Health partner to prepare for commercial launch of VBI’s 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, pending regulatory approvals- Syneos Health selected for their robust and innovative commercialization experience and deep vaccine expertise, including successful partnerships with leading vaccine manufacturers- The BLA was submitted to FDA (U.S.) on November 30, 2020 and the MAA was submitted to EMA (Europe) on November 20, 2020. You can read further details here

VBI Vaccines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.93 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) full year performance was 255.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -50.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 398.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1884394 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) recorded performance in the market was 152.17%, having the revenues showcasing 6.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 804.57M, as it employees total of 123 workers.

Specialists analysis on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VBI Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.15, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted a movement of -16.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,911,348 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Raw Stochastic average of VBI Vaccines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 152.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.41%, alongside a boost of 255.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.10% during last recorded quarter.