Time to Buy Beat-Down Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Kubient Inc. (KBNT) was valued at $7.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.50 while reaching the peak value of $8.3999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.80. The stock current value is $7.00.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Kubient’s KAI Identifies SynthNet Ad Fraud, Impacting Mobile App Ad Ecosystem. Fraud scheme targeting the mobile app space and evading detection from traditional linear fraud systems identified by KAI platform. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kubient Inc. shares are logging -24.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 233.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $9.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1382489 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kubient Inc. (KBNT) recorded performance in the market was 68.67%, having the revenues showcasing 84.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.73M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kubient Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBNT is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kubient Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.67%. The shares increased approximately by -3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 159.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.21% during last recorded quarter.