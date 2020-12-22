Recent Change of 6.47% in the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), which is $14.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.15 after opening rate of $14.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.86 before closing at $13.92.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -3.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $15.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19492962 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) recorded performance in the market was 48.94%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B.

Analysts verdict on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.94%. The shares 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.91% in the period of the last 30 days.