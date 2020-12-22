Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $16.14

For the readers interested in the stock health of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). It is currently valued at $17.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.03, after setting-off with the price of $17.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.52.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Occidental Announces Early Tender Results and Further Upsize in Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced the early tender results of its offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) its outstanding 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2.600% 2021 Notes”), 3.125% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “3.125% 2022 Notes”), 2.600% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2.600% 2022 Notes”), 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2.700% 2022 Notes”) and 2.70% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2.70% 2023 Notes” and, together with the 2.600% 2021 Notes, 3.125% 2022 Notes, 2.600% 2022 Notes and 2.700% 2022 Notes, the “Notes”). In connection therewith, Occidental further announced that it is increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $2 billion to $2.3 billion. The maximum aggregate purchase price to be paid by Occidental for the 2.70% 2023 Notes, excluding accrued but unpaid interest, is limited to $500 million (the “Sub-Cap”). You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.58 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $8.52 for the same time period, recorded on 10/29/20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was -55.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -63.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.52 and $47.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29438157 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was -57.61%, having the revenues showcasing 57.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.85B, as it employees total of 14400 workers.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.04, with a change in the price was noted +1.70. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +10.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,865,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 3.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.72%, alongside a downfall of -55.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.67% during last recorded quarter.