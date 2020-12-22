NIKE Inc. (NKE) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $149.01

For the readers interested in the stock health of NIKE Inc. (NKE). It is currently valued at $143.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $147.95, after setting-off with the price of $144.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $142.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $144.02.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2021 financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2020. You can read further details here

NIKE Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $147.95 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $60.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) full year performance was 44.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIKE Inc. shares are logging -3.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 139.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.00 and $147.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1572113 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIKE Inc. (NKE) recorded performance in the market was 42.16%, having the revenues showcasing 23.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 231.39B, as it employees total of 75400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NIKE Inc. (NKE)

During the last month, 26 analysts gave the NIKE Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 123.53, with a change in the price was noted +44.65. In a similar fashion, NIKE Inc. posted a movement of +45.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,395,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NKE is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Technical breakdown of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Raw Stochastic average of NIKE Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NIKE Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.31%, alongside a boost of 44.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.23% during last recorded quarter.