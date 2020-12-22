LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 39.45%: What to Expect?

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) is priced at $3.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.13 and reached a high price of $3.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.10. The stock touched a low price of $3.09.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, LiveXLive Announces Podcast/Vodcast Joint Venture With Audio Up Media. Deal Includes A Minimum of Seven Slates of Existing Audio Up Media Podcasts/Vodcasts Plus a Partnership to Develop and Produce New Original Podcasts and Original Music in Podcasts with IP for TV, Films, Licensing and More. You can read further details here

LiveXLive Media Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.89 on 07/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) full year performance was 89.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveXLive Media Inc. shares are logging -26.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1841952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) recorded performance in the market was 133.01%, having the revenues showcasing 25.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 284.76M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveXLive Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.51, with a change in the price was noted +0.46. In a similar fashion, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted a movement of +14.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 779,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIVX is recording 1.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.20.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LiveXLive Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LiveXLive Media Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.28%, alongside a boost of 89.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 84.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.87% during last recorded quarter.