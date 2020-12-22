Here is why Vedanta Limited (VEDL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.43%

At the end of the latest market close, Vedanta Limited (VEDL) was valued at $8.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.39 while reaching the peak value of $7.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.29. The stock current value is $7.51.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Intimation of Filing of Form 20F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2020. Vedanta Limited’s (‘the Company’) Form 20-F containing its audited consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the year ended March 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the Company’s website https://www.vedantalimited.com. You can read further details here

Vedanta Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.41 on 01/14/20, with the lowest value was $3.24 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) full year performance was -9.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vedanta Limited shares are logging -20.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.24 and $9.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1543263 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vedanta Limited (VEDL) recorded performance in the market was -12.98%, having the revenues showcasing 8.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.98B, as it employees total of 80000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Vedanta Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.54, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, Vedanta Limited posted a movement of +27.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 913,313 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vedanta Limited (VEDL)

Raw Stochastic average of Vedanta Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vedanta Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.48%, alongside a downfall of -9.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.84% during last recorded quarter.