Here is why RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recent weekly performance of 17.10% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) was valued at $23.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.47 while reaching the peak value of $25.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.28. The stock current value is $26.71.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Meeting Date of December 28, 2020. RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) announced that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Romeo Power”) has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of RMG common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the virtual meeting to approve the proposed transaction and may cast their vote electronically by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/233514185. If you hold your shares through a bank or broker then you should reach out to your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares. You can read further details here

RMG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.10 on 12/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) full year performance was 142.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 5.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $25.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1688373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recorded performance in the market was 139.48%, having the revenues showcasing 122.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 624.27M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RMG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.00, with a change in the price was noted +16.42. In a similar fashion, RMG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +161.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,511,774 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 139.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 134.54%, alongside a boost of 142.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 126.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 122.33% during last recorded quarter.