Here is why Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.86%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), which is $3.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.44 after opening rate of $2.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.26 before closing at $2.36.

Recently in News on December 22, 2020, Aemetis Enters Electric Vehicle Market Through Stake in Zero Emission Heavy Duty Truck Producer Nevo Motors. Nevo Motors Plans to Launch Patented Range Extender Engines Designed to Meet Low and Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Standards . You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.10 on 10/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 140.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging -33.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 817.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $5.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 30678219 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 184.34%, having the revenues showcasing -22.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.29M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.77, with a change in the price was noted +2.15. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +191.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,366,864 in trading volumes.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aemetis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 184.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 182.74%, alongside a boost of 140.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.62% during last recorded quarter.