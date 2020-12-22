Gear up for the change! General Motors Company (GM) has hit the volume of 15290743

Let’s start up with the current stock price of General Motors Company (GM), which is $41.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.50 after opening rate of $40.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $40.06 before closing at $41.01.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, GM Defense Begins Build-Out Of North Carolina Facility For Production Of Infantry Squad Vehicle. GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, today announced that it has started renovations of an existing GM building to support the production of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-Soldier infantry squad. The facility, located in Concord, North Carolina, will produce ISVs for the U.S. Army as part of a $214.3 million contract awarded to GM Defense in June 2020. GM Defense celebrated the delivery of its first ISVs to the U.S. Army in October of the same year, just 120 days from contract award. You can read further details here

General Motors Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.71 on 11/24/20, with the lowest value was $14.32 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

General Motors Company (GM) full year performance was 10.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, General Motors Company shares are logging -11.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 187.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.32 and $46.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15290743 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the General Motors Company (GM) recorded performance in the market was 12.60%, having the revenues showcasing 39.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.45B, as it employees total of 164000 workers.

General Motors Company (GM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the General Motors Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.55, with a change in the price was noted +16.01. In a similar fashion, General Motors Company posted a movement of +63.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,248,665 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GM is recording 2.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.89.

General Motors Company (GM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of General Motors Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of General Motors Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.99%, alongside a boost of 10.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.98% during last recorded quarter.