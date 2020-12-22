Gear up for the change! Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has hit the volume of 1795904

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), which is $4.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.79 after opening rate of $4.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.47 before closing at $4.74.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Endeavour Silver Agrees to Sell El Cubo Mine in Guanajuato, Mexico to VanGold Mining Corp. for US$15 Million Plus Additional Contingent Payments. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) (“Endeavour”) announces that it has signed a binding Letter Agreement (“Agreement”) to sell its El Cubo Mine and related assets to VanGold Mining Corp. (“VanGold”) for US$15 million in cash and share payments plus additional contingent payments (the “Transaction”). You can read further details here

Endeavour Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.79 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.99 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) full year performance was 120.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 374.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1795904 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recorded performance in the market was 96.68%, having the revenues showcasing 29.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 753.38M, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.74, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted a movement of +9.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,436,020 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXK is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Endeavour Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 130.10%, alongside a boost of 120.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.51% during last recorded quarter.