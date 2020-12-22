Gear up for the change! Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) has hit the volume of 2062234

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) is priced at $13.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.39 and reached a high price of $12.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.92. The stock touched a low price of $12.39.

Recently in News on December 3, 2020, Cloudera Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, ended October 31, 2020. Total revenue for the third quarter was $217.9 million, an increase of 10% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $197.4 million, an increase of 18% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 12% year-over-year. You can read further details here

Cloudera Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.20 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $4.76 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) full year performance was 13.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloudera Inc. shares are logging -5.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 182.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.76 and $14.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2062234 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) recorded performance in the market was 11.09%, having the revenues showcasing 17.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.12B, as it employees total of 2713 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloudera Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.30, with a change in the price was noted +1.93. In a similar fashion, Cloudera Inc. posted a movement of +17.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,908,698 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLDR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

Raw Stochastic average of Cloudera Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Cloudera Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.05%, alongside a boost of 13.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.45% during last recorded quarter.