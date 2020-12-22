Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 925.37K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), which is $6.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.33 after opening rate of $4.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.18 before closing at $5.20.

Recently in News on December 2, 2020, ELYS: Leveraging Expanding Market Opportunities. By M. Marin. You can read further details here

Elys Game Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.24 on 12/22/20, with the lowest value was $1.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) full year performance was 23.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares are logging 20.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 489.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $5.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9572825 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) recorded performance in the market was 31.65%, having the revenues showcasing 165.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.64M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.15, with a change in the price was noted +4.53. In a similar fashion, Elys Game Technology Corp. posted a movement of +168.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 867,940 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELYS is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Elys Game Technology Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.77%, alongside a boost of 23.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 66.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 279.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 165.31% during last recorded quarter.