Do Celsion Corporation (CLSN) beta value of 2.41 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Celsion Corporation (CLSN), which is $0.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7599 after opening rate of $0.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.613 before closing at $0.63.

Recently in News on December 19, 2020, LOSS NOTICE DEADLINE: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Celsion Corporation Investors to Seek Counsel Before Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLSN. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) between November 2, 2015 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 29, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Celsion investors under the federal securities laws. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5000 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.4305 for the same time period, recorded on 11/02/20.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was -53.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -88.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3723590 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was -56.43%, having the revenues showcasing -3.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.85M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7439, with a change in the price was noted -0.4050. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of -35.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,336,974 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical breakdown of Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Celsion Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -83.22%, alongside a downfall of -53.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.95% during last recorded quarter.