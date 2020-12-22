Do Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) beta value of 1.80 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE), which is $2.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.50 after opening rate of $2.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.13 before closing at $2.30.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Ampion Demonstrates Safety In COVID-19 Patients And Initiates Global Clinical Trial For Intravenous Ampion. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced today it has completed its Phase I clinical trial and has initiated the first steps for a global Phase II clinical trial for intravenous (“IV”) Ampion treatment in COVID-19 patients. You can read further details here

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.50 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was 371.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -4.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 670.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1990792 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was 294.51%, having the revenues showcasing 130.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 314.36M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +130.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,643,672 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 294.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 300.42%, alongside a boost of 371.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 63.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 165.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.00% during last recorded quarter.