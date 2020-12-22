Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Quarterly Performance is 44.22%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). It is currently valued at $37.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $39.2791, after setting-off with the price of $38.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $37.54 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $40.39.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Dada Group Strengthens Partnership with Unilever to Create a Data-Driven On-Demand Retail Model. Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and Unilever, a global leader in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), announced a new strategic partnership to create a data-driven on-demand retail model. Together, the two companies will lead the development of on-demand retail in the FMCG industry by leveraging their relationships with leading retailers, developing regionally differentiated operations, expanding into lower-tier cities and using Dada’s proprietary technology to enhance Unilever’s product management system. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -38.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.60 and $61.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3744464 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 136.59%, having the revenues showcasing 44.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.38B, as it employees total of 2149 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.28, with a change in the price was noted +14.59. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +62.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,661,136 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Dada Nexus Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 136.59%. The shares increased approximately by -11.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.22% during last recorded quarter.