CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.37

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), which is $21.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.99 after opening rate of $18.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.1804 before closing at $18.38.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, CleanSpark Provides Update on Bitcoin Mining Operations and Expansion. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK)(“CleanSpark” or the “Company”), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, today provided an update on its recent acquisition of ATL Data Center LLC (“ATL”). You can read further details here

CleanSpark Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.99 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) full year performance was 282.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CleanSpark Inc. shares are logging 13.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2147.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $19.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5844743 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) recorded performance in the market was 307.48%, having the revenues showcasing 62.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 455.84M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CleanSpark Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.81, with a change in the price was noted +14.59. In a similar fashion, CleanSpark Inc. posted a movement of +202.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,900,391 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CleanSpark Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CleanSpark Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 307.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 943.06%, alongside a boost of 282.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 105.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.69% during last recorded quarter.