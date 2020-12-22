Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.86M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.86 after opening rate of $0.848 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.83 before closing at $0.86.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Atossa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $14.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (the “Company” or “Atossa”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase approximately $14.0 million of its common stock in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and warrants to purchase common stock in a concurrent private placement. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and 0.75 warrants to purchase one share of common stock will be $1.00. You can read further details here

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.0800 on 08/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.7550 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) full year performance was -44.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -83.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1601273 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) recorded performance in the market was -45.22%, having the revenues showcasing -63.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.75M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1408, with a change in the price was noted -2.9260. In a similar fashion, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -77.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,398,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.24%, alongside a downfall of -44.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -63.40% during last recorded quarter.