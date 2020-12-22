Analysts Mean recommendation for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), which is $2.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.56 after opening rate of $2.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.31 before closing at $2.16.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Venus Concept Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering. Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. All of the common stock and warrants to be sold in the proposed offering are to be sold by Venus Concept. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

Venus Concept Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.00 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 12/11/20.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) full year performance was -45.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Venus Concept Inc. shares are logging -71.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $9.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1389190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) recorded performance in the market was -45.96%, having the revenues showcasing 12.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.77M, as it employees total of 525 workers.

The Analysts eye on Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Venus Concept Inc. posted a movement of -15.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 140,216 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VERO is recording 2.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.98.

Technical rundown of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Raw Stochastic average of Venus Concept Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Venus Concept Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.67%, alongside a downfall of -45.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.89% during last recorded quarter.