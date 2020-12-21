Why is Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) up 45.13% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) was valued at $77.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $78.84 while reaching the peak value of $85.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $78.06. The stock current value is $84.55.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, Rapid7 Partners with SCADAfence to Provide Deep Visibility into Operational Technology Assets in Hybrid Environments. New strategic partnership will provide joint customers with more holistic risk management and threat detection through continuous network monitoring. You can read further details here

Rapid7 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $85.61 on 12/18/20, with the lowest value was $31.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) full year performance was 45.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rapid7 Inc. shares are logging 7.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.34 and $78.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1822488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) recorded performance in the market was 50.93%, having the revenues showcasing 38.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.04B, as it employees total of 1544 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Rapid7 Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.54, with a change in the price was noted +25.79. In a similar fashion, Rapid7 Inc. posted a movement of +43.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 586,091 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RPD is recording 4.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.37.

Technical breakdown of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rapid7 Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.13%, alongside a boost of 45.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.33% during last recorded quarter.