Why is Quotient Limited (QTNT) down -17.75% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quotient Limited (QTNT), which is $7.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.59 after opening rate of $7.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.15 before closing at $7.19.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Quotient Limited Provides Status Update on the Initial SDS Microarray and MosaiQ Instrument for the US Market. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced that it received a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for additional testing data regarding the 510(k) application for the Initial Serological Disease Screening Microarray (SDS) and MosaiQ instrument. The data the FDA has requested relates to specific individual performance characteristics of the assays on the microarray. In response to this request, the Company intends to re-submit its application, with the additional data requested by the FDA, in early 2021. Following that submission, the Company is targeting to receive the FDA 510(k) clearance in mid-2021. You can read further details here

Quotient Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.38 on 04/28/20, with the lowest value was $2.39 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) full year performance was -17.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quotient Limited shares are logging -29.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.39 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6054588 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quotient Limited (QTNT) recorded performance in the market was -23.03%, having the revenues showcasing 30.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 726.29M, as it employees total of 420 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quotient Limited (QTNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quotient Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Quotient Limited posted a movement of -11.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 876,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QTNT is recording 5.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.96.

Quotient Limited (QTNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quotient Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.39%, alongside a downfall of -17.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.71% during last recorded quarter.