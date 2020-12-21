Why is Beam Global (BEEM) up 1025.63% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Beam Global (BEEM) was valued at $39.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.31 while reaching the peak value of $44.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $38.79. The stock current value is $44.35.

Recently in News on December 17, 2020, The City of Montebello to Deploy Beam Global EV ARC™ Solar EV Charging Terminals. Beam’s 100% Renewably Powered Chargers Demonstrate City’s Commitment to Sustainability and Building Clean EV Charging Infrastructure. You can read further details here

Beam Global had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.35 on 12/18/20, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/20.

Beam Global (BEEM) full year performance was 1025.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Beam Global shares are logging 9.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1038.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.90 and $40.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1377660 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Beam Global (BEEM) recorded performance in the market was 851.72%, having the revenues showcasing 247.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 311.78M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Beam Global (BEEM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Beam Global a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.52, with a change in the price was noted +30.75. In a similar fashion, Beam Global posted a movement of +226.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 439,423 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BEEM is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Beam Global (BEEM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Beam Global in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Beam Global, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 851.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 538.13%, alongside a boost of 1025.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 123.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 247.57% during last recorded quarter.