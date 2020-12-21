Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $6.83

At the end of the latest market close, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) was valued at $8.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.843 while reaching the peak value of $9.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.81. The stock current value is $8.31.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Vuzix Blade Aids First Augmented Reality Smart Glasses-Based Total Knee Replacement Surgery in the U.S.. – Medacta’s NextAR™ TKA platform leverages augmented reality smart glasses, artificial intelligence and machine learning. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.25 on 12/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 286.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -10.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 866.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $9.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4303718 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 313.43%, having the revenues showcasing 87.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 284.53M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.26, with a change in the price was noted +4.28. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +103.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,381,296 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 313.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 239.18%, alongside a boost of 286.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 91.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 125.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.16% during last recorded quarter.