Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 3.05%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), which is $25.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.655 after opening rate of $24.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.70 before closing at $25.35.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Vipshop Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020. You can read further details here

Vipshop Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.29 on 12/21/20, with the lowest value was $11.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/28/20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) full year performance was 82.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares are logging -0.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.53 and $26.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1936343 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) recorded performance in the market was 78.90%, having the revenues showcasing 46.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.85B, as it employees total of 20442 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.40, with a change in the price was noted +4.26. In a similar fashion, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted a movement of +19.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,397,019 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIPS is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vipshop Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vipshop Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.09%, alongside a boost of 82.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.70% during last recorded quarter.