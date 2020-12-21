Time to Buy Beat-Down CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN). It is currently valued at $1.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.75, after setting-off with the price of $1.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.00.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Cyren Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Cyren Inbox Security continues to gain momentum supporting company’s growth strategy. You can read further details here

CYREN Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9700 on 07/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) full year performance was 18.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CYREN Ltd. shares are logging -23.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 383.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8788994 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) recorded performance in the market was 17.19%, having the revenues showcasing 53.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.90M, as it employees total of 226 workers.

The Analysts eye on CYREN Ltd. (CYRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CYREN Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0709, with a change in the price was noted -0.1800. In a similar fashion, CYREN Ltd. posted a movement of -10.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 181,596 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRN is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

Technical rundown of CYREN Ltd. (CYRN)

Raw Stochastic average of CYREN Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.45%.

Considering, the past performance of CYREN Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.52%, alongside a boost of 18.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 48.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 38.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.14% during last recorded quarter.