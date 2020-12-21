Time to Buy Beat-Down Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE). It is currently valued at $12.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.2751, after setting-off with the price of $13.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.10.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (“ACRE”) (NYSE:ACRE) announced today that it declared a fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.33 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.72 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $2.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) full year performance was -23.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are logging -30.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 342.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.78 and $17.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2059194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) recorded performance in the market was -22.29%, having the revenues showcasing 25.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 438.11M, as it employees total of 1200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.14, with a change in the price was noted +3.16. In a similar fashion, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation posted a movement of +34.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 283,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACRE is recording 3.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.13%, alongside a downfall of -23.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.87% during last recorded quarter.