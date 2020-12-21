Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) is on the roll with an average volume of 297.27K in the recent 3 months

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) is priced at $40.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.12 and reached a high price of $42.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.29. The stock touched a low price of $36.30.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Shattuck Labs Added to Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes effective December 21, 2020, following Russell’s quarterly additions of select initial public offerings. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shattuck Labs Inc. shares are logging -2.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.51 and $41.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2639701 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) recorded performance in the market was 110.44%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 57 workers.

Specialists analysis on Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shattuck Labs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.96%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.44%. The shares increased approximately by 1.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.06% in the period of the last 30 days.