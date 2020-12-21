Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) was up 8.33%

For the readers interested in the stock health of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR). It is currently valued at $40.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $41.37, after setting-off with the price of $37.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $37.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $37.70.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference. Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies. You can read further details here

U.S. Concrete Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.22 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $6.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) full year performance was -3.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Concrete Inc. shares are logging -5.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 505.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.75 and $43.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1107864 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) recorded performance in the market was -1.97%, having the revenues showcasing 57.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 628.53M, as it employees total of 712 workers.

Analysts verdict on U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Concrete Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.84, with a change in the price was noted +14.60. In a similar fashion, U.S. Concrete Inc. posted a movement of +55.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,956 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USCR is recording 2.92 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Concrete Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of U.S. Concrete Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.85%, alongside a downfall of -3.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.87% during last recorded quarter.