Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) was down -2.57%

At the end of the latest market close, GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) was valued at $94.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $94.91 while reaching the peak value of $95.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $91.37. The stock current value is $91.73.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty Announce Closing of Combination. Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) and GCI Liberty, Inc. (“GCI Liberty”) (NASDAQ: GLIBA, GLIBP) each announced that Liberty Broadband has closed its acquisition of GCI Liberty via a stock-for-stock merger (the “combination”). You can read further details here

GCI Liberty Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $95.63 on 12/08/20, with the lowest value was $26.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) full year performance was 32.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GCI Liberty Inc. shares are logging -4.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.51 and $95.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7943551 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) recorded performance in the market was 29.47%, having the revenues showcasing 13.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.32B, as it employees total of 2051 workers.

The Analysts eye on GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GCI Liberty Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.42, with a change in the price was noted +15.95. In a similar fashion, GCI Liberty Inc. posted a movement of +21.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 644,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLIBA is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA)

Raw Stochastic average of GCI Liberty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.58%.

Considering, the past performance of GCI Liberty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.66%, alongside a boost of 32.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.65% during last recorded quarter.